Bonjour India returns to Puducherry in April

French group Les Grandes Personnes will perform a street circus show in the city in April as part of the festival. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

March 15, 2022 21:43 IST

The fourth edition of the cultural fete will feature 120 events across 19 Indian cities

The ‘Bonjour India’ festival hosted by various French diplomatic missions and cultural agencies will feature eclectic art and cultural shows through April-May.

The fourth edition of the festival, marking its return after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coincides with the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence and Indo-French diplomatic relations.

Advertising

Advertising

Bonjour India 2022 will showcase 120 events across 19 Indian cities, co-created by French and Indian partners in domains ranging across education, science, literature, cinema, gastronomy, street art, performing arts and photography. As a collaborative and inclusive festival, it will feature events that seek to reclaim urban public spaces and raise questions about equality of access and gender issues.

The festival hits the streets of this city, literally so, on April 3 with a circus event ‘A Twist of Fate’, taglined ‘a deambulatory show by Les Grandes Personnes from Aubervilliers in France.’ The Les Grandes Personnes, a performance company, is famed for their magnified, larger-than-life form of puppetry featuring gigantic sculptures in a fusion of visual art and theatrical expression.

The giant structures that will roll into the city were constructed during a residency in Puducherry in March 2020 with the theatre students from Pondicherry University and pupils from Calvé College.

The show will portray a weird set of characters, including a young boy Chinaa and a little girl Meenu, who sometimes resembles a tigress, and their parents, the handsome Karna and the phantom-like Kanchana. Also thrown into the intriguing mix is a parakeet with astrological powers, which will pick a card that changes the fate of the family.

A different circus experience follows on April 7, featuring home-grown Company Distil, which will present its latest project ‘Analemma.’

Distil is a modern circus performance company founded by French artist Romain Timmers and Indian movement artist Sharanya Rao. ‘Analemma’ transports the audiences on an exploration of the path of the sun (commonly known as ‘the Big Fireball’ by scientists and jugglers), which leads to a realisation about one of the greatest symbols of existence and the mysteries attached to it. This piece aims at reviving the art of juggling by bringing together French and Indian artists, and exploring the immense possibilities of using the playful nature of the circus for an other-wordly exploration.

A celebration of wall art (April 18-20) brings together French and Indian artists in a street show bursting with colours and shapes. The Wall Art Festival, by artists Lili Totas and Skio, will showcase the rich street art movement of both countries with artists using the genre to redefine access to art in public spaces and demonstrate that equality is not a choice but a necessity.

Set in a soiree ambience, Cafe-Cinema on April 23 will celebrate movies, music and gourmet cuisine.

A concert by Electrik Pô on April 24 will feature influences ranging from the ambient electro of Niels Petter Molvaerd to the weighty, lo-fi sounds of Massive Attack and from Portishead to the Balkan Beat Box collective.

The event marks the return of popular music producer Fuzzy Logic to India for the tour produced by Gatecrash and Jazz in India. The ‘Let’s Dance’ event (May 19-21) showcases hand-picked dance-themed shorts from the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.

The Bonjour India fete is coordinated by the Embassy of France, its cultural service, the French Institute in India, the 14 Alliance Française chapters and various French Consulates. The schedule of the 2022 edition was released the other day in Delhi by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.