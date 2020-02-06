Puducherry

Bomb hoax at bus stand

A bomb threat to the central bus stand here on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax.

According to police sources, the police control room in Chennai received an anonymous call stating that a bomb has been planted in the bus stand. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) searched the premises and did not find any explosives.

The police identified the caller as Bhuvaneshwaran, 28, of Koonimedu Kuppam near Marakkanam. Police said the youth was mentally unstable and on several occasions he had called government offices with such threats.

