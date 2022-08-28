Bollards fail to curb driving on the wrong side

The unscientific placing of the bollards on free left turns by the traffic police allows motorists to take a ‘U’ turn and ride on the wrong side of the road, says an urban planner. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The plastic bollards put up by the traffic police at the free left turn on Rajiv Gandhi Square in the city have not helped in curbing driving on the wrong side of the road.

The recent installation of the bollards at arterial junctions, coupled with unauthorised parking and roadside encroachments, has put a spoke in the wheel of traffic arrangements in the town.

At Rajiv Gandhi Square, motorists proceeding from East Coast Road to Kamaraj Salai have to take a free left at the junction. However, vehicles heading towards Gorimedu and Cuddalore Road also take a ‘U’ turn at the junction, resulting in traffic chaos and accidents. The situation gets worse when vehicles from 100-feet Road and Tindivanam Road also cross the stretch to enter Kamaraj Salai, motorists complain.

According to an urban planner, “The unscientific placing of the bollards on free left turns by the traffic police allows motorists to take a ‘U’ turn and ride on the wrong side of the road. Some motorcyclists use the space between the bollards to move ahead. The police should go in for camera traps and deploy traffic policemen at the intersection to curb wrong side driving.”

Sandeep Jain, Managing Director of Ramana’s Art Gallery and a resident of Rainbow Nagar, said, “The authorities in Puducherry have installed plastic bollards at many places to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. But encroachments and unauthorised parking act as a hindrance to traffic flow. The authorities should remove the encroachments at places where these bollards have been installed and also demarcate ‘No Parking’ zones on both sides of the road for free flow of traffic.”

Wrong side driving remains rampant at major traffic junctions, especially Rajiv Gandhi Square and Anna Square. Two-wheeler riders constitute a majority of the violators, and they continue to persist with this behaviour, posing a risk to themselves as well as other road users.

“Though bollards are a good idea, people in the city rarely follow lane discipline. The problem of wrong side driving has reached alarming proportions. Motorists continue to violate traffic rules simply because they think they can get away with it. The police should step up enforcement and clamp down on offenders at major junctions,” says Gayathri Srikanth, founder of Iraivi, a women’s forum.

“We will definitely look into this issue. People also need to be more responsible. Though signages have been put up, motorists do not follow lane discipline and continue to drive on the wrong side. Constables are deputed at major signals from 8 a.m. However, there is a staff shortage because men are deployed for other events in the city,” a police officer said.