ADVERTISEMENT

Body of youth found in gunny bag

April 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a gunny bag in a stone quarry at Manalur near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district on Thursday. The police sources said locals found the gunny bag floating in a pit in the stone quarry and alerted the police.

The victim was identified as Thangadurai of Manalur. Police suspect the victim to have been murdered a few days ago. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US