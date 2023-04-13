Body of youth found in gunny bag

April 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a gunny bag in a stone quarry at Manalur near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district on Thursday. The police sources said locals found the gunny bag floating in a pit in the stone quarry and alerted the police.

The victim was identified as Thangadurai of Manalur. Police suspect the victim to have been murdered a few days ago. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.