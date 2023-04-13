HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of youth found in gunny bag

April 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a gunny bag in a stone quarry at Manalur near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district on Thursday. The police sources said locals found the gunny bag floating in a pit in the stone quarry and alerted the police.

The victim was identified as Thangadurai of Manalur. Police suspect the victim to have been murdered a few days ago. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.