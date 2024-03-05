Body of nine-year-old girl found inside a drain near her house in Sholai Nagar

March 05, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A pall of gloom descended on Muthialpet on Tuesday afternoon after the body of the nine-year-old girl child who went missing from her home on March 2 was recovered from a drain near her house on Padasalai Veedhi at Sholai Nagar.

While the police claimed to have launched a search immediately after the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint on Saturday, the body of Arthi wrapped in a bed-sheet like material was found inside a drain situated just a few metres away from her house around 2 p.m on Tuesday.

The girl’s hands and legs were tied using a coir thread and the body had started decomposing. The body was shifted to mortuary of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute. The post-mortem will be done at the Jawaharlal Institute of Post graduate Medical Education and Research on Wednesday, said a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthi was studying in Class 5 at the Government Primary School in Sholai Nagar. As per the information given to the media by police, the girl’s image was captured only in one CCTV at Kanagadasen Street on March 1 around noon. “We also searched visuals from several cameras in Sholai Nagar. There was no footage to show the girl went out of the area,” said a policeman attached to the Muthialpet station.

Alleging inaction by the police that caused the death of the child, residents resorted to a road roko on the MG Road disrupting movement of vehicle for more than two hours. The residents got agitated more after the territorial police decided to deploy at the protest site a few CISF personnel who came in advance to Puducherry for Lok Sabha polls. Seeing the personnel in riot gear and guns, the locals got agitated and argued with the police. Tension prevailed for more than two hours in the area.

“The police had claimed that they had combed the entire Sholai Nagar area. Finally, the body was found next to her house. It is natural for us to protest. What is the necessity to deploy central forces. It shows the insensitivity of the force,” said Ponnaiyan, a resident of Muthialpet.

Suspects under custody

Police said a few suspects have already been taken into custody. “We are interrogating the suspects. We will be able to get a clear picture by Tuesday night,” said an officer attached to Muthialpet Police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.