Body of missing youth exhumed near Uppanar

The body of a polytechnic student who went missing after he left his house on March 4, was exhumed from a secluded place near the Uppanar backwaters on Tuesday. The police have arrested two of his friends in connection with the murder and launched a search for five others.

The arrested have been identified as K. Vijay, 21, and Prabha alias Prabhakaran, 27, of Karaikadu in Cuddalore.

According to the police, Jaiwin Joseph, 18, a polytechnic college student hailing from Sivanandhapuram in Cuddalore, went missing after he had gone to meet his friends on March 4. When he failed to return home at night, his mother Pratheepa lodged a complaint with the Cuddalore New Town police.

Call records

The police examined the call records of Jeswin and picked up two of his friends for interrogation.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Vijay and Prabhakaran and another group from Neyveli had an altercation with each other following a dispute over relationship with a girl.

Jeswin had circulated a video on the mobile application TikTok.

Vijay and Prabhakaran planned to eliminate Jeswin and called him over phone to the Uppanar backwaters. The trio consumed liquor and then the two of them murdered Jeswin by slitting his throat. They buried the body in a secluded place near the backwaters and fled.

The body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital. Further investigations are on.