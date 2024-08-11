GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body of man who went missing in stormwater drain recovered

Published - August 11, 2024 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The body of a 38-year-old man, who went missing after he fell into the Jeevanandapuram drain in Thattanchavady after he was swept away by strong currents during heavy rain on Friday night, was found in the Uppar drain on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ayyappan, a resident of Subbiah Nagar in Thattanchavady. The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel had been searching for him for the past three days. The body was spotted in the Uppar drain by locals while an intensive search operation was ongoing at the old port in Uppalam.

Ayyappan, along with his friend Chandru, fell into the stormwater drain. The duo was trying to recover their bike that was trapped in the drain. While local residents were able to pull Chandru out of the water, they could not find Ayyappan because of the heavy flow of rainwater into the channel.

The body was retrieved and taken to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital at Kathirkamam for post-mortem.

