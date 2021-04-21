Body of college girl found stuffed inside polythene bag

On Tuesday night, Villianur police received a call regarding a polythene bag found dumped near the graveyard in Porayur.

Police identified the victim as R. Rajashree, a first year B.B.A student of a private college in Sedurapet. On Tuesday night, the Villianur police received a call regarding a polythene bag found dumped near the graveyard in Porayur.

A police team opened the bag and found the body of the girl. The body had injuries on the head and face. The body was shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.