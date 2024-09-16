ADVERTISEMENT

Body of accused in rape and murder of a girl child found in toilet in Puducherry prison

Published - September 16, 2024 11:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The accused in the sensational case of rape and murder of a girl child in Puducherry has allegedly committed suicide inside the Central prison at Kalapet on Monday morning.

According to police, the body of Harikrishnan alias Viveganandan, 56, was found in the toilet of the prison. Further investigation was on, police said.

The case, which is at the trial stage now, had led to lot of political bickering and protests ahead of the recent Lok Sabha election in the Union Territory. What started off as a girl missing case on March 2, later turned out to be a heinous crime after police recovered the partially decomposed body of the child from a storm water drain next to the victim’s house on March 5. 

Police arrested Viveganandan and his accomplice Kakka alias Karnas, 19, on the same day when the police recovered the victim’s body. Both the accused were residing close to the house of the victim and knew the child and her family. 

Around 60 days after the incident occurred, the police had filed a 572-page chargesheet for prosecution of the accused under various charges including sections 376 AB (punishment for rape a woman under 12 years), 302 ( punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), POCSO Act and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

