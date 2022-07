Bodies of two missing students found

July 30, 2022 21:09 IST

The bodies of two students who had drowned at Chinnaveerampattinam coast were found on Saturday. The deceased Iyyanar and Aswin, both aged 18, from Mangalam village, went missing while taking bath in the sea on Friday. After clearing Plus Two, the students were waiting to join college. Advertisement Advertisement

