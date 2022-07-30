Bodies of two missing students found
The bodies of two students who had drowned at Chinnaveerampattinam coast were found on Saturday. The deceased Iyyanar and Aswin, both aged 18, from Mangalam village, went missing while taking bath in the sea on Friday. After clearing Plus Two, the students were waiting to join college.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.