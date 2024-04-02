BJP’s win essential to development in Puducherry, says Rangasamy

April 02, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The victory of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency was essential for the overall development of the Union Territory, Chief Minister and founder leader of All India N. R. Congress N. Rangasamy said here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Uppalam constituency, the Chief Minister said the National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was certain to return to power at the Centre.

“There is no use in electing a Congress candidate from Puducherry. In the 2019 elections, people elected the Congress candidate, but he could not contribute anything to the development of Puducherry. Electing Mr. Namassivayam this time will help in the development of U.T.,” the Chief Minister said.

When a woman requested that Mr. Rangasamy increase the monthly pension for senior citizens, he said the demand would be deliberated by the government before presenting the next budget.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and BJP president S. Selvaganabathy were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.