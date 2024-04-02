ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s win essential to development in Puducherry, says Rangasamy

April 02, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Chief Minister says the Congress candidate, who won the 2019 election, did not contribute to the overall development of the Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau

On the ground: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy campaigning in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Uppalam in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The victory of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency was essential for the overall development of the Union Territory, Chief Minister and founder leader of All India N. R. Congress N. Rangasamy said here on Monday.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Uppalam constituency, the Chief Minister said the National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was certain to return to power at the Centre.

“There is no use in electing a Congress candidate from Puducherry. In the 2019 elections, people elected the Congress candidate, but he could not contribute anything to the development of Puducherry. Electing Mr. Namassivayam this time will help in the development of U.T.,” the Chief Minister said.

When a woman requested that Mr. Rangasamy increase the monthly pension for senior citizens, he said the demand would be deliberated by the government before presenting the next budget. 

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and BJP president S. Selvaganabathy were also present.

