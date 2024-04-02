GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s win essential to development in Puducherry, says Rangasamy

The Chief Minister says the Congress candidate, who won the 2019 election, did not contribute to the overall development of the Union Territory

April 02, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
On the ground: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy campaigning in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Uppalam in Puducherry on Monday.

On the ground: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy campaigning in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Uppalam in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The victory of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency was essential for the overall development of the Union Territory, Chief Minister and founder leader of All India N. R. Congress N. Rangasamy said here on Monday.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in the Uppalam constituency, the Chief Minister said the National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was certain to return to power at the Centre.

“There is no use in electing a Congress candidate from Puducherry. In the 2019 elections, people elected the Congress candidate, but he could not contribute anything to the development of Puducherry. Electing Mr. Namassivayam this time will help in the development of U.T.,” the Chief Minister said.

When a woman requested that Mr. Rangasamy increase the monthly pension for senior citizens, he said the demand would be deliberated by the government before presenting the next budget. 

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and BJP president S. Selvaganabathy were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.