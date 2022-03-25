Conservancy workers and other women who excelled in various fields honoured

BJP workers taking out a procession from Raja Theatre junction to Kambankalai Arangam as part of the two-day meeting of the national office bearers of Mahila Morcha in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Conservancy workers and other women who excelled in various fields honoured

The two-day national office-bearers meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha commenced here with a procession in the town.

Led by Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP puducherry unit president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, party legislators, a large number of party workers along with delegates attending the office bearers meeting took out a procession from Raja Theatre junction to Kambankalai Arangam.

The party organised a meeting at Kambankalai Arangam on Friday evening to honour women, including the conservancy workers who are part of Centre’s ambitious Swachch Bharat Mission in the Union Territory. Ms. Srinivasan distributed awards to the conservancy workers and other women who excelled in various fields.

Before taking out the procession, the leaders garlanded the Bharathiar statue. The two-day meet is attended by BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh, party in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana and leaders of Mahila Morcha from various States. The national executive of the Mahila Morcha would be held on Saturday.