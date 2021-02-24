BJP’s election campaign songs for Puducherry released

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released an audio and video version of the party’s Assembly election campaign songs.
The campaign songs send a message to the voters that with the arrival of “Mr. Modi the prospects of Puducherry will brighten.”
The campaign songs were released jointly by Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) cum industrialists Rajeev Chandrasekhar, nominated legislator and president V. Saminathan and party in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana at a function held at Lawspet.
Shortly after the campaign launch, Mr. Saminathan said the party had already commenced its campaign for the Assembly elections. The arrival of the Prime Minister would further enthuse the cadre to work harder, he said.
The party would give a rousing reception to the Prime Minister during his visit on Thursday, he said.
