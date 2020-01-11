BJP youth wing leader arrested

The Karnataka police on Friday arrested the secretary of the BJP local youth wing Rock Fredrick, a resident of Lawspet in Puducherry, for allegedly circulating photos of him in close company with his former girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

According to a police source, a team from Hubbali district arrested the 27-year-old from his house following a complaint filed by the girl. He was arrested under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The accused and the victim are relatives, the police said.

According to the police, after the couple parted ways, Rock Fredrick sent intimate pictures of them to the woman and her parents.