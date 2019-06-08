Puducherry

BJP workers stage protest

BJP workers staging a protest demanding implementation of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in front of the office of Medical Superintendent on Friday.

BJP workers staging a protest demanding implementation of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in front of the office of Medical Superintendent on Friday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Demand implementation of health insurance scheme

Cadre belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday staged a protest in front of the office of the Medical Superintendent demanding implementation of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Led by party president and nominated legislator V. Saminathan, cadre raised slogans against the Congress government for not implementing the health insurance scheme launched by the Union Government.

Mr. Saminathan said introduction of the scheme would help financially marginalised people to get treatment in premier hospitals. The PM-JAY aimed at providing an annual health cover of ₹5 lakh per family to 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled healthcare providers.

The BJP leader said the government should not see politics in implementing such a scheme. He later submitted a memorandum to Director of Health Department K. V. Raman urging him to implement the insurance scheme.

