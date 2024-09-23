GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP workers stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservation

Published - September 23, 2024 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers staging a protest against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservation in Puducherry on Monday.

BJP workers staging a protest against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservation in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a protest against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks on reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes during his recent visit to the United States.

Led by Puducherry party president S. Selvaganabathy, party workers gathered near Anna Salai and raised slogans against Mr. Gandhi for his statement that Congress would consider scrapping reservations when the country becomes a ‘fair place,’ which it was not now. The statement exposed the anti-reservation mindset of the Congress party, Mr. Selvaganabathy claimed.

BJP SC Morcha national media in-charge, Mukesh Kumar and national executive committee member V. N. Tamil Maran were among those who participated in the protest.

