BJP workers stage protest against Pakistan Minister’s remarks about PM Modi

December 17, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The protesters sought an apology from the Pakistan government for the comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a protest condemning Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for making ‘derogatory’ remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ADVERTISEMENT Party workers, led by its president and former legislator V. Saminathan, staged a protest near Indira Gandhi square. They raised slogans against the Pakistan Minister. They sought an apology from the Pakistan government for the comments made against the Prime Minister. Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, State general secretary Mohan Kumar, nominated legislators Ashok Babu and Ramalingam participated in the protest. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.