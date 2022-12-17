BJP workers stage protest against Pakistan Minister’s remarks about PM Modi

December 17, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a protest condemning Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for making ‘derogatory’ remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party workers, led by its president and former legislator V. Saminathan, staged a protest near Indira Gandhi square. They raised slogans against the Pakistan Minister. They sought an apology from the Pakistan government for the comments made against the Prime Minister. Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, State general secretary Mohan Kumar, nominated legislators Ashok Babu and Ramalingam participated in the protest.