BJP workers hold bike rally to promote Swachh Bharat Mission

December 24, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The OBC wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday took out a motorcycle rally in the town to create awareness about the Swachh Bharat Mission and the need to make the Union Territory plastic-free.

The awareness rally started near Reddiyarpalayam and toured Nellithope, Bus Stand, Nehru Street, Bussy Street, S.V. Patel Salai and ended at Muthialpet. The rally was held as part of the birthday celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. BJP president V. Saminathan and OBC wing president T. Sivakumar were among those that participated, a press release said.