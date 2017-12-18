BJP workers celebrate

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday celebrated the party’s victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by taking out a motorcycle rally across the city.
A large number of party workers on motorcycles and cars toured 13 constituencies in rural areas and in the town. The rally started from Netaji Statue at Lawspet and culminated near Sivaji Statue on the East Coast Road.
Local unit president and nominated MLA V. Saminathan said the victory in both the States had only increased the resolve of the local unit to improve the party’s position here, he added.
