Puducherry

BJP workers celebrate

Taste of success: BJP cadre taking out a rally in Puducherry on Monday after Gujarat poll results.

Taste of success: BJP cadre taking out a rally in Puducherry on Monday after Gujarat poll results.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday celebrated the party’s victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh by taking out a motorcycle rally across the city.

A large number of party workers on motorcycles and cars toured 13 constituencies in rural areas and in the town. The rally started from Netaji Statue at Lawspet and culminated near Sivaji Statue on the East Coast Road.

Local unit president and nominated MLA V. Saminathan said the victory in both the States had only increased the resolve of the local unit to improve the party’s position here, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 1:01:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/bjp-workers-celebrate/article21859952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY