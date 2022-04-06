BJP workers celebrate party’s 42nd foundation day

They held rallies to spread the development initiatives made by PM Modi

BJP Puducherry president and former legislator V. Saminathan led the procession in the Lawspet constituency on the occasion of party’s 42nd foundation day. File photo

BJP workers on Wednesday took out processions in all the 30 Assembly segments in the Union Territory on the occasion of party’s 42 nd foundation day. Party workers, holding placards and banners, held the rallies to spread the development and welfare initiatives made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A party release here said BJP Puducherry president and former legislator V. Saminathan led the procession in the Lawspet constituency. He also hoisted the party flag at the BJP office near Indira Gandhi square.