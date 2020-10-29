BJP women cadrecourt arrest

PUDUCHERRY

29 October 2020 05:12 IST

‘Seek arrest of Thol Thirumavalavan

Around 50 members of BJP Mahila Morcha on Wednesday courted arrest while trying to stage a protest seeking the arrest of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan for his recent interpretation of what Manusmriti said on women. The women workers of the party tried to stage a protest in front of the Office of Superintendent of Police on Jawaharlal Nehru Street. They were prevented from entering the office.

They courted arrest and were released later, the police said.

