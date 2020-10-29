Puducherry

BJP women cadrecourt arrest

Members of the BJP women’s wing courting arrest after staging a road roko on Jawaharlal Nehru Street against VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Around 50 members of BJP Mahila Morcha on Wednesday courted arrest while trying to stage a protest seeking the arrest of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan for his recent interpretation of what Manusmriti said on women. The women workers of the party tried to stage a protest in front of the Office of Superintendent of Police on Jawaharlal Nehru Street. They were prevented from entering the office.

They courted arrest and were released later, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 5:13:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/bjp-women-cadrecourt-arrest/article32968737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY