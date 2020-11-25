Puducherry

BJP will work to capture power in U.T.: Surana

BJP’s Karnataka unit vice-president and in-charge for Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana on Tuesday said the BJP would take all steps possible to ensure the victory of the party in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Surana said “the party cadre will work to ensure the victory of BJP so that there is a government run by the same party at the Centre and the Union Territory,” he said.

People were disillusioned with the Congress government led by V. Narayanasamy, he said.

