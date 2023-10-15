ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will win more than 400 seats in 2024 polls: Union Minister Murugan

October 15, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan felicitating Puducherry BJP president S. Selvaganabathy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Sunday said the BJP will get more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a felicitation function to Puducherry BJP president S. Selvaganabathy, Mr. Murugan said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had given India stability and development.

The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to ensure speedy development of the nation and it is evident with the overall progress made in all sectors. Under Mr. Modi’s leadership, the country had seen the politics of positive development, and the benefits were provided to all sections.

Mr. Murugan said that the party would get more than 400 seats in the 2024 elections and the rank and file should ensure the victory of the Lok Sabha candidate from Puducherry. “We have to ensure that the BJP candidate from Puducherry becomes the MP from this area,” he said.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and MLAs were present.

