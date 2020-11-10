Puducherry

BJP wants 10% reservation for students of govt. schools

Nominated BJP legislators met L-G Kiran Bedi on Tuesday to submit the memorandum.   | Photo Credit: T.Singaravelou

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday sought implementation of special category reservation for government school students in medical colleges.

In a memorandum to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, nominated legislator and party president V. Saminathan said the reservation will help in enrolment of a greater number of students in government schools. It will also encourage more students to take up medical entrance.

The party said the government could allot 7-10 % seats for government school students. The Tamil Nadu government had already passed a legislation to provide horizontal reservation.

“We may also provide and help government school students in Puducherry,” the memorandum said.

