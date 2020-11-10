BJP wants 10% reservation for students of govt. schools

Quota will help enrol more students, says party

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday sought implementation of special category reservation for government school students in medical colleges.

In a memorandum to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, nominated legislator and party president V. Saminathan said the reservation will help in enrolment of a greater number of students in government schools. It will also encourage more students to take up medical entrance.

The party said the government could allot 7-10 % seats for government school students. The Tamil Nadu government had already passed a legislation to provide horizontal reservation.

“We may also provide and help government school students in Puducherry,” the memorandum said.