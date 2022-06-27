BJP trying to topple MVA government: Narayanasamy

‘The crisis fits with the party’s strategy of engineering defections to form its government’

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday blamed the BJP for the crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

At a press conference here, he said the BJP had been engineering defections in political parties to form its government in several States. It was trying to adopt the same plan in Maharashtra by creating division in the Siva Sena.

“Politics in the country has lost its importance owing to the frequent defection of leaders from one party to another for the sake of power. The BJP has toppled the governments in several States,” the senior Congress leader said.

Commenting on the recent meeting convened by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to discuss the Union Territory’s development plans, Mr. Narayanasamy said that by attending the meeting at the Raj Nivas, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had surrendered his rights to govern to the Lt. Governor.

“The meeting held at the Raj Nivas shows Ms. Soundararajan has assumed the role of a super Chief Minister. Mr. Rangasamy has become a dummy. The Chief Minister has surrendered the rights of an elected government to the Lt. Governor,” he said.

Empowering the Lt. Governor to decide on sale, transfer and lease of land was not acceptable, and the Congress would oppose the decision, he said.

Seeking answers from the government on the benefits it had received from the Centre in the last one year, the former Chief Minister said more than 35 Union Ministers had visited the Union Territory in the last 12 months. But the visits did not benefit the Union Territory. Even the Centre could not set right the issues plaguing the JIPMER administration, he said.