BJP trying to sort out issues before Assembly session

The Bharatiya Janata Party is redoubling efforts to sort out the issues raised by a section of legislators and Independents backing the party before the Budget session of the Assembly, expected later end of this month or early August, to avoid any further embarrassment to the BJP-AINRC government in Puducherry.

Though a meeting of the extended executive committee held here on Sunday did not deliberate on issues of discontentment raised by the legislators following the defeat of party in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, the proceedings of the meeting suggested that a solution was in the offing.

The leaders who spoke at the meeting apparently have softened their stance. A. John Kumar, the BJP legislator who was part of the delegation who met Central leaders demanding course correction by the government, adopted a conciliatory note at the Sunday’s meeting.

“I was the first to come out of the Congress with the intent to have a same alliance government at Centre and in Puducherry for development of UT. We will abide by the party decision. We will work within the framework of party and work harder to bring the NDA government back to power in 2026,” he reportedly said in his address.

The seven disgruntled legislators also had a separate meeting with senior party functionary and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, who was deputed by the BJP national leadership for the executive committee meet.

Former president skips meet

Former party president V. Saminathan, who is at loggerheads with incumbent president S. Selvaganabathy, avoided the executive committee meeting. Mr Saminathan, an old-time member of the party, has blamed Mr Selvaganabathy’s “autocratic style of functioning,” for the party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha polls. After the poll debacle, he had hit out against Mr Selvaganabathy for “alienating genuine” workers of the party.

Party in- charge Nirmal Kumar Surana sought to downplay absence of Mr Saminathan from the meeting. He had a pre-planned meeting in Lawspet, Mr Surana told The Hindu.

“We will sort out all issues within the organisation very soon. The issues raised by the legislators will be solved in consultation with our alliance partner AINRC and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy,” Mr. Surana said.

Resolutions adopted

The executive committee adopted four resolutions, including one complimenting Narendra Modi on becoming the Prime Minister for the third time.

“The Congress with 99 seats is celebrating as if they have won the elections. In the last three Lok Sabha polls, the Congress remains in two digits. Even the tally of 99 this time, was made possible because of the alliance with other parties. The BJP won 240 seats against all odds, including false propaganda by the Opposition parties,” the resolution said.

