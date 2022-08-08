Puducherry

BJP trying to install its own govt in U.T.: Narayanasamy

V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR
Rajesh B Nair PUDUCHERRY August 08, 2022 19:29 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:29 IST

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to engineer defection in the legislature wing of its ruling alliance partner, All India N. R. Congress, and install a BJP government in the Union Territory. 

“Very soon, the BJP will send Chief Minister N. Rangasamy back home and install its own government. The BJP has done it in other States. Such political developments are happening in Bihar. A similar situation will unfold in the Union Territory very soon,“ he told a press conference here on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Centre was adopting the same attitude to Mr. Rangasamy which it did to the previous Congress government in the Union Territory. The approval to present the annual Budget was delayed back then. Now, the AINRC was facing a similar situation, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There is only a change in the government and no change in the attitude of the Centre. I was heading a Congress-DMK government. In that sense, we belonged to the Opposition front but now Mr. Rangasamy heads an alliance government with the BJP as a ruling partner. Even now, the administrative situation remains the same. There is only one day left for the Assembly to convene but the Centre has not given approval for the draft plan prepared by the U.T. administration, “ he said. 

He also sought a judicial inquiry into the attempt to smuggle ration rice from Puducherry. Around nine tonnes of PDS rice was seized while being taken out from Puducherry.  The incident has raised several questions as ration shops are closed after government stopped distributing rice to beneficiaries through PDS outlets. A judicial inquiry could only bring the truth, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...