BJP trying to install its own govt in U.T.: Narayanasamy

There is only a change in the government but no change in the Centre’s attitude, says former CM

There is only a change in the government but no change in the Centre’s attitude, says former CM

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to engineer defection in the legislature wing of its ruling alliance partner, All India N. R. Congress, and install a BJP government in the Union Territory.

“Very soon, the BJP will send Chief Minister N. Rangasamy back home and install its own government. The BJP has done it in other States. Such political developments are happening in Bihar. A similar situation will unfold in the Union Territory very soon,“ he told a press conference here on Tuesday.

The Centre was adopting the same attitude to Mr. Rangasamy which it did to the previous Congress government in the Union Territory. The approval to present the annual Budget was delayed back then. Now, the AINRC was facing a similar situation, he said.

“There is only a change in the government and no change in the attitude of the Centre. I was heading a Congress-DMK government. In that sense, we belonged to the Opposition front but now Mr. Rangasamy heads an alliance government with the BJP as a ruling partner. Even now, the administrative situation remains the same. There is only one day left for the Assembly to convene but the Centre has not given approval for the draft plan prepared by the U.T. administration, “ he said.

He also sought a judicial inquiry into the attempt to smuggle ration rice from Puducherry. Around nine tonnes of PDS rice was seized while being taken out from Puducherry. The incident has raised several questions as ration shops are closed after government stopped distributing rice to beneficiaries through PDS outlets. A judicial inquiry could only bring the truth, he said.