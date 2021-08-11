‘BJP to train 26,000 volunteers to curb COVID-19 in villages’

Party’s health volunteers will educate people amid fears of third wave: Annamalai

The BJP has set a target to train 26,000 volunteers who will go to 13,000 villages across the State and help people fight the pandemic, State BJP president K. Annamalai said.

Speaking at the State-level health volunteers workshop at Tindivanam near here, he claimed that parties like the DMK, which were preoccupied with criticising the BJP day in and day out, had now appreciated the performance of the Centre in containing COVID-19 and the vaccination programme.

BJP leaders H. Raja, party co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy and former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan were present.