BJP to stage protest against Puducherry government

Puducherry

02 November 2020 23:56 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a protest in front of the Employment Exchange on November 6 to highlight the failure of the Congress government to address the unemployment problem.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, nominated legislator and president of BJP local unit V. Saminathan said the Congress had promised to provide one job per family. But no one was provided jobs through the Employment Exchange. Around 2.5 lakh people have registered with the Employment Exchange.

To highlight the failure of the Congress government, party workers would take out a rally from the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital to the Employment Exchange on Friday, Mr Saminathan said.

He appealed to the youth to participate in the demonstration.