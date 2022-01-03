BJP to organise Pongal celebrations in all 30 constituencies in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

03 January 2022 19:01 IST

The decision was taken during a party meeting on Sunday

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate the Pongal festival in all the 30 Assembly constituencies.

A decision regarding organising the celebrations was taken during a meeting held at the party office on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by party president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J Saravana Kumar and party in-charge for the Union Territory, Nirmal Kumar Surana.

Mr Saminathan said the party would organise various events on the festival day in all the Assembly segments. Prior to the festival, the party cadre would also hold Kabaddi competitions in the constituencies for three-days, he added.

