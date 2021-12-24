BJP to organise booth-level meetings at 1,000 locations across Puducherry today

Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam. Credit: File photo

The meetings, which will coincide with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, will highlight the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory.

Coinciding with the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to organise booth-level meetings at more than 1,000 places in the Union Territory.

Former legislator and party president V. Saminathan told a press conference on Friday that meetings would be organised to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory. Home Minister A. Namassivayam was also present.

“Vajpayee believed in good governance and Mr. Modi is following the path of the former Prime Minister. The local unit will organise booth-level meetings on good governance,” he said. A musical event will also be held on Beach Road to coincide with the birthday celebrations on Saturday, he added.

In the last six months, the NDA government had made several strides, especially focussing on pro-poor schemes. He also highlighted the measures taken in the Union Territory Police Department, including the decision to recruit 360 constabulary.

“Earlier, Mr. Narayanasamy (former Chief Minister) could only meet the Central Ministers and officials in New Delhi during the previous Congress government. Now, the NDA Ministers are free to call on the Prime Minister and Central Ministers to discuss issues pertaining Puducherry,” Mr. Saminathan said.

When reporters pointed out that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy did not meet the Prime Minister or Ministers in New Delhi after he took over, Mr. Namassivayam said it was up to the Chief Minister to decide. “Even though it is a coalition government, the Chief Minister has to decide on meeting the Prime Minister. We cannot comment on his decision,” he said.

Mr. Namassivayam said the BJP Central leadership had given directions to party local units to form committees to educate the public on the need for vaccination against COVID-19. “The party leadership has asked us to form committees to educate parents to vaccinate children whenever the jab gets approved for those below 18 years. We are also educating the elderly yet to get the jab to do so at the earliest,” he added.