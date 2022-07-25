BJP to hoist tricolour in one lakh houses to mark 75th I-Day anniversary

Plans to distribute national flags to students, hold flag hoisting programmes and conduct exhibitions to pay homage to freedom fighters: Saminathan

The Puducherry unit of the BJP will hoist national flags at an estimated one lakh houses across the Union Territory as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75th Independence Day anniversary. Addressing a press conference on Monday, BJP State president V. Saminathan said the party volunteers would refurbish the statues ofpatriots and sons of the soil and help in hoisting the national flag in the houses as part of the nation-wide mission to nurture patriotism, especially among the youth, across the Union Territory. It is planned to distribute national flags to students, hold flag hoisting programmes at vantage public spots and conduct exhibitions to pay homage to freedom fighters, he said. Responding to a question, Mr. Saminathan said the BJP would not spare partymen who engage in any kind of misdeeds. While promising strict and prompt action against such persons, he added that it was wrong to malign the BJP alone as a party that was harbouring wrong-doers. Have the Congress or DMK taken action against their party members facing criminal charges, he countered. Mr. Saminathan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading a government which was corruption-free and in the last eight years not sought resort to foreign loans for the country’s development agenda, he said. The decision of the people to get rid of the corruption-tainted Congress and choosing the BJP to implement pro-poor welfare schemes and take the nation forward stood vindicated, he said. Mr. Saminathan said he was optimistic that the government at the Centre will decide on granting Statehood for Puducherry after strengthening the financial position of the Union Territory.