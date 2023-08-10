ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to hoist national flag at one lakh houses as part of Independence Day celebrations

August 10, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has decided to hoist the national flag at around one lakh houses in the Union Territory as part of the programme Meri Maati Meri Desh (My soil, my country), coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations.

Puducherry Party president V. Saminathan on Thursday told mediapersons that the party cadre would hoist the flags for three days, starting from August 13. It would organise silent processions in all four regions of the Union Territory.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan would participate in the procession planned in Puducherry region, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US