BJP to hoist national flag at one lakh houses as part of Independence Day celebrations

August 10, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has decided to hoist the national flag at around one lakh houses in the Union Territory as part of the programme Meri Maati Meri Desh (My soil, my country), coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations.

Puducherry Party president V. Saminathan on Thursday told mediapersons that the party cadre would hoist the flags for three days, starting from August 13. It would organise silent processions in all four regions of the Union Territory.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan would participate in the procession planned in Puducherry region, he added.

