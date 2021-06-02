Puducherry

BJP to get Speaker’s post

After days of hard bargaining with its ally AINRC, the BJP had to settle for the Speaker’s post, apart from ministerial berths in the coalition government in the Union Territory.

“The talks concluded on Tuesday evening. As per the agreement, a BJP nominee will be the Speaker. We agreed to share ministerial berths, but the final representation will be decided in a day or two by the leadership,” BJP leader V. Saminathan told reporters after chairing a meeting of the party MLAs on Wednesday.

After the swearing-in of N. Rangasamy as Chief Minister of the first NDA government in Puducherry, the BJP had been demanding the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and the Speaker, besides two berths in the Ministry.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 11:44:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/bjp-to-get-speakers-post-in-puducherry/article34711696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY