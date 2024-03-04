BJP to field candidate for Lok Sabha polls from Puducherry: Union Minister

March 04, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The BJP leader and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, on Monday announced that the party will be contesting the Lok Sabha election from Puducherry.

“Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has declared that the BJP will be fielding its nominee as National Democratic Alliance candidate for Lok Sabha polls. We thank the Chief Minister for his gesture. The BJP and Chief Minister’s party (AINRC) will be working together to ensure victory of the NDA in Puducherry,” he said, while addressing the BJP workers meet here.

Before the meeting started, the Chief Minister had called on Mr. Joshi and had held discussion.

Exhorting workers to make house to house visits to spread the development and welfare initiatives taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years, he said, “Mr. Modi works for the nation as people of India are his family. Other leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, work for his family only, but Mr. Modi works for the country.”

Mr. Joshi said the NDA government is approaching voters for third-term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving a corruption free government for ten years, and initiating landmark reforms in various sectors. Banking sector was mired in corruption during the tenure of UPA as preferred people were given loans. The banks together incurred a loss of around ₹85,000 crore during UPA tenure, he said.

Under Mr. Modi’s government, the Minister said even after disbursing crores of rupees under MUDRA scheme and crisis faced due to COVID- 19 , the financial health of banks have improved. He also recalled the work done by the Central government in containing novel coronavirus and steps taken to manufacture vaccine against the virus.

“Nations are still struggling to come out of COVID-19 induced economic meltdown. But India returned to normalcy and regained economic growth. The image of country among comity of nations has improved. The world has recognised the potential of the country,” he said.

Party Puducherry president and Rajya Sabha Member S. Selvganabathy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and party in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana, addressed the gathering.

