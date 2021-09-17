BJP stakes claim to lone RS seat in U.T.

CHENNAI

17 September 2021 23:06 IST

Namassivayam and Saminathan meet the Chief Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday staked claim for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the party here.

Shortly after the meeting, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the resolution urged All India N.R. Congress chief and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to allow the BJP to field its nominee for the Rajya Sabha election slated for October 4.

The Minister said the resolution was passed based on the directions from the party high command. With nine MLAs, three nominated, and with the support of three Independents, the BJP was the major ally in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory. “Maybe, the nominated MLAs cannot vote in the Rajya Sabha polls but we have the maximum number of members in the Assembly,” he said.

Later, Mr. Namassivayam along with BJP president V. Saminathan met the Chief Minister and handed over a copy of the resolution.