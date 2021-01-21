Puducherry

BJP stages protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday held protest in 30 Assembly segments to highlight the “non - performance” of the ruling Congress in the Union Territory.

Workers belonging to the party staged agitations in all the constituencies raising slogans against the government. Nominated legislator and president of BJP V. Saminathan led the protest in Lawspet constituency.

Addressing the workers, he said the Chief Minister was unnecessarily blaming the Centre and the Lt. Governor to hide the failures of his administration. The government failed to fulfill any of the poll promises during its tenure and hence trying to shift the blame on the Centre and the Lt. Governor, he said.

