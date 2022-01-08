BJP stages protest over PM’s security breach

Strong condemnation: Ministers and BJP functionaries taking part in the protest on Saturday.

PUDUCHERRY

08 January 2022 23:34 IST

‘Congress govt. in Punjab responsible for the incident’

Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held a protest near the Gandhi Statue to condemn the ‘security breach’ during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab.

Led by the party’s Puducherry president V. Saminathan, party workers, including Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar and legislators, shouted slogans against the Congress, accusing the party of sabotaging the Prime Minister’s security in a border district.

‘Compromising security’

They held the Congress government in Punjab responsible for “compromising the security” of the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Friday night, a delegation comprising Mr. Saminathan and Mr. Namassivayam, met Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum to express their anguish at the incident.

They urged the Lieutenant Governor to take up the issue with President Ram Nath Kovind.

The memorandum said the “absence” of Punjab Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, brings out the compromise made on protocol.