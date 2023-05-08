HamberMenu
BJP seeks security for screening ‘Kerala Story’ in U.T.

Puducherry BJP president V. Saminathan condemns attempts to block the screening of the film

May 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP in Puducherry has condemned attempts to block the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ and urged the NDA government in the Union Territory to provide security to show the film in theatres here.

The BJP president V. Saminathan condemned the attempts to suppress the screening of the film by Congress and Dravidian parties that amounted to denying freedom of expression in a democracy.

Contending that the film was based on true incidents and was a cautionary tale against radicalisation of innocents, he said it was a collective duty to avoid such conversions from one religion to another, be it Hinduism, Christianity or Islam.

Stating that the screening of the film has been stopped in Puducherry, Mr. Saminathan said the party has requested the government to provide police protection for all the theatres where the film will be screened.

The BJP will seek to ensure that people in all parts of the country watch the film free of cost very soon, he added.

