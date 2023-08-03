ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks removal of PU V-C

August 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the removal of Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh following the allegations of corruption charges against him.

BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan in a letter to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday sought the intervention of the Central government in removing Mr. Singh from the post of varsity V-C.

“Students, parents and public are disappointed with the conduct of the Vice-Chancellor. So, I request you to take immediate action against Mr. Singh,” Mr. Saminathan said adding, his continuance as V-C would not be appropriate.

