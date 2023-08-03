HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks removal of PU V-C

August 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan in Puducherry.

BJP Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the removal of Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh following the allegations of corruption charges against him.

BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan in a letter to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday sought the intervention of the Central government in removing Mr. Singh from the post of varsity V-C.

“Students, parents and public are disappointed with the conduct of the Vice-Chancellor. So, I request you to take immediate action against Mr. Singh,” Mr. Saminathan said adding, his continuance as V-C would not be appropriate.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.