BJP seeks floor test in Puducherry

Nominated MLA and BJP local unit president V. Saminathan has challenged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to convene the Legislative Assembly and prove his majority on the floor of the House.

In a statement, the MLA said one of the ruling party MLAs N. Danavelou has come out with allegations against the Cabinet.

Mr. Danavelou had even threatened to complain about the Chief Minister and Ministers to the Congress high command, Mr. Saminathan said.

MLA’s charge

He had threatened to launch an agitation against the Chief Minister and Ministers to expose their “misdeeds.”

In the wake of the rebellion by the ruling party member, the Chief Minister should convene the House and prove his majority, Mr. Saminathan said.

There had been several instances of ruling party legislators speaking in different voices.

So it was imperative on the part of the Chief Minister to prove his government's majority, he said

