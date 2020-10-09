BJP seeks action against Puducherry CM

PUDUCHERRY

09 October 2020 12:53 IST

BJP President in Puducherry says Lt. Governor should conduct a detailed probe and initiate criminal proceedings against the Chief Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought action against Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for his alleged remarks that the Centre was trying to merge the Union Territory with Tamil Nadu.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday night, nominated legislator and President of BJP in Puducherry, V. Saminathan accused the Chief Minister of spreading false information.

The Chief Minister’s statement would create “disharmony,” “feeling of enmity,” and “hatred” among the people of Puducherry and the Lt. Governor should conduct a detailed probe and initiate criminal proceedings against the Chief Minister, the memorandum said.

